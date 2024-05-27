Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $135,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 550.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

