Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. 172,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,362. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

