iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Increased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.54. 643,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,461. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

