Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $170,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.22. 857,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,477. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.