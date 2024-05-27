Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock remained flat at $19.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,906. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

