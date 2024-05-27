Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 240.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 281,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

