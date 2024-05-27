Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,475 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 816.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

