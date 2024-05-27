2,279 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,821. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

