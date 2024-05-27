Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 358 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.