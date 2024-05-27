Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.83. 41,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,111. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

