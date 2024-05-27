Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.92. 4,212,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,667. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

