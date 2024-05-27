Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,905,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 896,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.1 %
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
FS KKR Capital Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.