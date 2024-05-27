Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,806. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.