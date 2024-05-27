Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

