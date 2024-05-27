Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.88. 3,926,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

