American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

AEP opened at $88.97 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

