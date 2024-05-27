Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 293 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,384.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $745.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,209.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.