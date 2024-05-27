Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,455. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

