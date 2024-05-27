Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,740. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.