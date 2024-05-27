Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BINC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,802,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Emory University purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,235,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,665,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,324,000.
BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.20. 222,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.62.
BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile
The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.
