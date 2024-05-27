Glassman Wealth Services Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 995.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of DFSU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,223. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $957.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

