Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,998,483 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

