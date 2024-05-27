Glassman Wealth Services Sells 35 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,918,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.60. 4,714,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

