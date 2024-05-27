Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.24. 183,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

