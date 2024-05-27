Glassman Wealth Services Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 521,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.51. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

