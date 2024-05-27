Glassman Wealth Services Sells 744 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 193,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 365,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,332. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.