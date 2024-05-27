Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 208.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 3,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 24,363,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856,299. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.