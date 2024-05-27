Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after purchasing an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.87. 1,378,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,920. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

