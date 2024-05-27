Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.83. 228,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,725. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $297.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

