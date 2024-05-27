Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after acquiring an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

