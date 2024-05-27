Jito (JTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $418.04 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Jito has a market cap of $418.04 million and $92.83 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00005275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jito alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,958,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.65165489 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $80,243,730.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.