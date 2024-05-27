Glassman Wealth Services Sells 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,618.29. 28,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,467.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.