Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.19. 140,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,713. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

