Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.95. 674,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

