Glassman Wealth Services Has $46,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.26. 1,486,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,585. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

