Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,988,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. 3,110,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.