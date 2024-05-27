Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

