Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $94.43. 1,639,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,451. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

