DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $197.07 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,897.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.46 or 0.00716128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00123519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00046497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00207369 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00092690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,034,208,467 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

