Cosmos Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $18.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.62 or 0.00012513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00054632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

