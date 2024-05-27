Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.79 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $68,938.46 or 1.00045280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.72 billion and approximately $43.79 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 155,447 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

