Terra Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.33 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Terra has a market cap of $459.13 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000760 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 750,509,268 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

