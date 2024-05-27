Allan Hogg Sells 33,635 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$325,250.45.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$9.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,964. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.59. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$15.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 0.7103548 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cascades

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.