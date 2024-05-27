Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,268,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,639. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

