Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 74 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

TM stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $216.84. 134,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,828. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $292.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Profile

Free Report

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

