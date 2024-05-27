Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $8.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.13. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,229. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

