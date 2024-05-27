Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

JBL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,381. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

