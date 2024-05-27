Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FERG traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $208.28. 633,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.88. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $143.39 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.