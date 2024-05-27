Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $677,256.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,710 shares of company stock worth $64,674,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

