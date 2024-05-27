Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,065. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

